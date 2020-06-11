1504 Laguna Vista Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No Housing Vouchers. Beautiful Home available Near Grapevine Lake, easy access to highways, shopping and schools. Come check out this Three bedroom, two bathrooms, which offers separate living room and dining room. Such a Spacious kitchen with all appliances are included. Two bedrooms are on first floor, master bedroom on second floor for complete privacy, decorative fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen, great sized fenced yard. One small to medium size pet fully grown. Responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.