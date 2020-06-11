All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1504 Laguna Vista Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1504 Laguna Vista Way
Last updated September 19 2019 at 2:34 AM

1504 Laguna Vista Way

1504 Laguna Vista Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1504 Laguna Vista Way, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No Housing Vouchers. Beautiful Home available Near Grapevine Lake, easy access to highways, shopping and schools. Come check out this Three bedroom, two bathrooms, which offers separate living room and dining room. Such a Spacious kitchen with all appliances are included. Two bedrooms are on first floor, master bedroom on second floor for complete privacy, decorative fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen, great sized fenced yard. One small to medium size pet fully grown. Responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Laguna Vista Way have any available units?
1504 Laguna Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Laguna Vista Way have?
Some of 1504 Laguna Vista Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Laguna Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Laguna Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Laguna Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Laguna Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Laguna Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Laguna Vista Way offers parking.
Does 1504 Laguna Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Laguna Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Laguna Vista Way have a pool?
No, 1504 Laguna Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Laguna Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 1504 Laguna Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Laguna Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Laguna Vista Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary