All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1402 Hampton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1402 Hampton Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 Hampton Road

1402 Hampton Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1402 Hampton Rd, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful town home that offers 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with private study. Master bedroom up with large walk in closet. Custom updates throughout. Hand scraped hardwoods. Secondary bedroom up with private bathroom. Living area open to kitchen & breakfast area. Kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, refrigerator included. Dedicated office or study downstairs. Rear entry garage. Gated community. Perfect low maintenance lifestyle. Fenced backyard. Front & backyard maintenance included for neighborhood. Move in ready. This won't last long. Property is also for sale MLS # 14023283.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Hampton Road have any available units?
1402 Hampton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Hampton Road have?
Some of 1402 Hampton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Hampton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Hampton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Hampton Road pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Hampton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1402 Hampton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Hampton Road offers parking.
Does 1402 Hampton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Hampton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Hampton Road have a pool?
No, 1402 Hampton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Hampton Road have accessible units?
No, 1402 Hampton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Hampton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Hampton Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary