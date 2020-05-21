All apartments in Grapevine
1308 Cable Creek Court
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:59 AM

1308 Cable Creek Court

1308 Cable Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Cable Creek Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This charming property is close to the lake and has a summer playground attached! With three bedrooms, a covered patio overlooking the pool, spa, and Corp property, and a quiet cul-de-sac, you will love this gem! Several updates completed recently. Located in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, you can walk to Silverlake elementary, you can walk to the lake and utilize several bike and walking trails nearby. Fridge in the kitchen stays along with microwave on the counter. Owner pays for pool chemicals, but tenant is required to clean and maintain both the pool and the yard (including bushes). Please fill out ALL application docs to be considered. **Pool will be cleaned prior to lease. Dogs under 25 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Cable Creek Court have any available units?
1308 Cable Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Cable Creek Court have?
Some of 1308 Cable Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Cable Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Cable Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Cable Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Cable Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Cable Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Cable Creek Court offers parking.
Does 1308 Cable Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Cable Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Cable Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Cable Creek Court has a pool.
Does 1308 Cable Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1308 Cable Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Cable Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Cable Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

