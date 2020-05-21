1308 Cable Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This charming property is close to the lake and has a summer playground attached! With three bedrooms, a covered patio overlooking the pool, spa, and Corp property, and a quiet cul-de-sac, you will love this gem! Several updates completed recently. Located in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, you can walk to Silverlake elementary, you can walk to the lake and utilize several bike and walking trails nearby. Fridge in the kitchen stays along with microwave on the counter. Owner pays for pool chemicals, but tenant is required to clean and maintain both the pool and the yard (including bushes). Please fill out ALL application docs to be considered. **Pool will be cleaned prior to lease. Dogs under 25 lbs considered.