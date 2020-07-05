All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated January 19 2020 at 9:20 PM

1211 W Hudgins Street

1211 West Hudgins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 West Hudgins Street, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Now! Grapevine 2 Story duplex Close to Baylor Hospital Grapevine, schools and shopping. It has 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. All bedrooms are up as well as a loft area. Downstairs is the living with gas start fireplace, dining and kitchen. Fenced backyard but no Pets please. Freshly painted inside and carpets to be professional cleaned prior to move in. Tenant to verify all property and school information. Sq footage is actually around 1705. Lease Application required for each person over 18 yrs. old and application fee of $34.00 for credit-background check.
per applicant. Tenant to pay all utilities, yard care and renters insurance. Tenant to supply own washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 W Hudgins Street have any available units?
1211 W Hudgins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 W Hudgins Street have?
Some of 1211 W Hudgins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 W Hudgins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 W Hudgins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 W Hudgins Street pet-friendly?
No, 1211 W Hudgins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1211 W Hudgins Street offer parking?
Yes, 1211 W Hudgins Street offers parking.
Does 1211 W Hudgins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 W Hudgins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 W Hudgins Street have a pool?
No, 1211 W Hudgins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 W Hudgins Street have accessible units?
No, 1211 W Hudgins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 W Hudgins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 W Hudgins Street has units with dishwashers.

