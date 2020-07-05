1211 W Hudgins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Now! Grapevine 2 Story duplex Close to Baylor Hospital Grapevine, schools and shopping. It has 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. All bedrooms are up as well as a loft area. Downstairs is the living with gas start fireplace, dining and kitchen. Fenced backyard but no Pets please. Freshly painted inside and carpets to be professional cleaned prior to move in. Tenant to verify all property and school information. Sq footage is actually around 1705. Lease Application required for each person over 18 yrs. old and application fee of $34.00 for credit-background check.

per applicant. Tenant to pay all utilities, yard care and renters insurance. Tenant to supply own washer, dryer and refrigerator.