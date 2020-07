Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home, family room with fireplace, laminate wood floors. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors. Master bedroom is down with beautifully remodeled master bath. 2 more bedrooms upstairs with full bath and special place for the children to do homework. Near Lake Grapevine. Nice shed in backyard.