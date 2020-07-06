All apartments in Grapevine
Grapevine, TX
1168 Silverlake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1168 Silverlake Drive

1168 Silverlake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1168 Silverlake Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home located in the highly sought-after Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Relax by the cozy brick fireplace. Enjoy woodlike flooring in the family and dining room. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and generous cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Great outdoor space for entertaining with covered deck and large fenced backyard. Minutes from downtown Grapevine and Grapevine Lake. Easy access to major highways, dining, and shopping. Won't last long. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Silverlake Drive have any available units?
1168 Silverlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 Silverlake Drive have?
Some of 1168 Silverlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Silverlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Silverlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Silverlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1168 Silverlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1168 Silverlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1168 Silverlake Drive offers parking.
Does 1168 Silverlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1168 Silverlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Silverlake Drive have a pool?
No, 1168 Silverlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Silverlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1168 Silverlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Silverlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 Silverlake Drive has units with dishwashers.

