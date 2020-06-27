116 Silkwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking hot tub

Wonderful home near historical downtown Grapevine. Lovely home features open kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, coffee bar, lots of cabinets and eat in breakfast area. Plantation shutters through out and formal dining is lovely with beautiful tile. Wood and tile floors are throughout downstairs and newer carpet up. Master suite features a big 13 x 13 master closet with built ins and private bath with jetted tub. It overlooks tranquil backyard with 534 square foot custom deck and gazebo enclosing a private 6 person spa. Has built in planters and benches. Some new ceiling fans, lights and carpet in home. Pets are subject to owners decision. NO CATS