Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

7336 La Mancha

7336 La Mancha · No Longer Available
Location

7336 La Mancha, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous single story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on cul-de-sac street with amazing floorplan including split bedrooms, separate office plus pre-wired media room. Decorator touches throughout include fresh paint and recent laminate flooring in the family room. Generous kitchen showcases granite counters, stainless appliances and ample storage space, which flows seamlessly into the family room, anchored by a handsome floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace. Huge master suite and generous guestrooms with large guest bath ensure space for all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7336 La Mancha have any available units?
7336 La Mancha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7336 La Mancha have?
Some of 7336 La Mancha's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7336 La Mancha currently offering any rent specials?
7336 La Mancha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7336 La Mancha pet-friendly?
No, 7336 La Mancha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7336 La Mancha offer parking?
Yes, 7336 La Mancha offers parking.
Does 7336 La Mancha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7336 La Mancha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7336 La Mancha have a pool?
No, 7336 La Mancha does not have a pool.
Does 7336 La Mancha have accessible units?
No, 7336 La Mancha does not have accessible units.
Does 7336 La Mancha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7336 La Mancha has units with dishwashers.

