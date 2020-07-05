7223 Herboso

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Ask about special financing on this chef's dream home, built by Grand Homes, with great curb appeal & stunning stonework! Enter to a grand staircase with formal dining & living (or office). Open concept floor plan with large rooms, tons of natural light, & crown molding. This kitchen will WOW you with an island, tons of counter space for prepping, butler's pantry, built in desk, & separate serving station. The master boasts over-sized bathroom with separate vanities & walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find media room, bar, & game area. Guest bedroom with separate bath. Jack & Jill bath adjoining bedrooms 3 & 4. Tandem 3 car garage. Right around the corner from 1 of 4 HOA pools & the exclusive neighborhood gym.