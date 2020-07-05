All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7223 Herboso

7223 Herboso · No Longer Available
Location

7223 Herboso, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Ask about special financing on this chef's dream home, built by Grand Homes, with great curb appeal & stunning stonework! Enter to a grand staircase with formal dining & living (or office). Open concept floor plan with large rooms, tons of natural light, & crown molding. This kitchen will WOW you with an island, tons of counter space for prepping, butler's pantry, built in desk, & separate serving station. The master boasts over-sized bathroom with separate vanities & walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find media room, bar, & game area. Guest bedroom with separate bath. Jack & Jill bath adjoining bedrooms 3 & 4. Tandem 3 car garage. Right around the corner from 1 of 4 HOA pools & the exclusive neighborhood gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 Herboso have any available units?
7223 Herboso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7223 Herboso have?
Some of 7223 Herboso's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 Herboso currently offering any rent specials?
7223 Herboso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 Herboso pet-friendly?
No, 7223 Herboso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7223 Herboso offer parking?
Yes, 7223 Herboso offers parking.
Does 7223 Herboso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7223 Herboso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 Herboso have a pool?
Yes, 7223 Herboso has a pool.
Does 7223 Herboso have accessible units?
No, 7223 Herboso does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 Herboso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7223 Herboso has units with dishwashers.

