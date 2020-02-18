7208 Darsena

Amenities

Come see this home today! Beautiful home features 4 big bedrooms and a study room. There are 2 living areas and the biggest game room that be can used for any purpose you desire. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a separate island. Also features a fireplace that you can enjoy in the coming cold days. There are 2 dining areas for you to throw your dinner parties. The master bedroom is on the first floor. It has a spacious walk in closet. The master bath has separate vanities, separate shower, and a garden tub. There is a bedroom that has a walk out to a balcony! Plenty of back yard. Amenities include community club house, play ground, pool access, a private lake and pond, just to name a few.