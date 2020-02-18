All apartments in Grand Prairie
7208 Darsena
7208 Darsena

7208 Darsena · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Darsena, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
Come see this home today! Beautiful home features 4 big bedrooms and a study room. There are 2 living areas and the biggest game room that be can used for any purpose you desire. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a separate island. Also features a fireplace that you can enjoy in the coming cold days. There are 2 dining areas for you to throw your dinner parties. The master bedroom is on the first floor. It has a spacious walk in closet. The master bath has separate vanities, separate shower, and a garden tub. There is a bedroom that has a walk out to a balcony! Plenty of back yard. Amenities include community club house, play ground, pool access, a private lake and pond, just to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Darsena have any available units?
7208 Darsena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Darsena have?
Some of 7208 Darsena's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Darsena currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Darsena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Darsena pet-friendly?
No, 7208 Darsena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7208 Darsena offer parking?
Yes, 7208 Darsena offers parking.
Does 7208 Darsena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Darsena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Darsena have a pool?
Yes, 7208 Darsena has a pool.
Does 7208 Darsena have accessible units?
No, 7208 Darsena does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Darsena have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 Darsena does not have units with dishwashers.

