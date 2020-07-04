All apartments in Grand Prairie
713 Edelweiss Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 3:39 PM

713 Edelweiss Drive

713 Edelweiss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Edelweiss Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Grand Prairie, Tx is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a vast front yard, a wide-open living room, kitchen with spectacular natural lighting, an extremely spacious backyard that is perfect for entertaining and activities, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Edelweiss Drive have any available units?
713 Edelweiss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 713 Edelweiss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Edelweiss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Edelweiss Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Edelweiss Drive is pet friendly.
Does 713 Edelweiss Drive offer parking?
No, 713 Edelweiss Drive does not offer parking.
Does 713 Edelweiss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Edelweiss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Edelweiss Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Edelweiss Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Edelweiss Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Edelweiss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Edelweiss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Edelweiss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Edelweiss Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Edelweiss Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

