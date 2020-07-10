All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:30 PM

Location

6960 Catamaran Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
media room
Fabulous Drees home with incredibly flexible floor plan! This home has had lots of recent upgrades including New AC unit, New Roof and Gutters, Fence Replacement, Replaced all windows, Two New Hot Water Heaters with Shut Off Sensors, New Gutters, large master bedroom with over sized bathroom downstairs, plus a study. Beautiful covered patio faces east for comfortable use even on the hottest days! The kitchen is open to the family room for ease of entertaining, and you can enjoy movies in a great media room! The best value by far for a 5 bedroom home the area. Daulton & Lake Ridge attendances zone! Community Club house & fitness center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6960 Catamaran Drive have any available units?
6960 Catamaran Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6960 Catamaran Drive have?
Some of 6960 Catamaran Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6960 Catamaran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6960 Catamaran Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6960 Catamaran Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6960 Catamaran Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 6960 Catamaran Drive offer parking?
No, 6960 Catamaran Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6960 Catamaran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6960 Catamaran Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6960 Catamaran Drive have a pool?
No, 6960 Catamaran Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6960 Catamaran Drive have accessible units?
No, 6960 Catamaran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6960 Catamaran Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6960 Catamaran Drive has units with dishwashers.

