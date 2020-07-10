6960 Catamaran Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym media room

Fabulous Drees home with incredibly flexible floor plan! This home has had lots of recent upgrades including New AC unit, New Roof and Gutters, Fence Replacement, Replaced all windows, Two New Hot Water Heaters with Shut Off Sensors, New Gutters, large master bedroom with over sized bathroom downstairs, plus a study. Beautiful covered patio faces east for comfortable use even on the hottest days! The kitchen is open to the family room for ease of entertaining, and you can enjoy movies in a great media room! The best value by far for a 5 bedroom home the area. Daulton & Lake Ridge attendances zone! Community Club house & fitness center