Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
558 Ave J
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

558 Ave J

558 East Avenue J Street · No Longer Available
Location

558 East Avenue J Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
sauna
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
Temporary Housing for Professionals and Internships.

Centrally located in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Gated community less than 5 minutes from the Arlington Entertainment District-Cowboys Stadium, Texas Rangers Ballpark, etc.

Real-time property viewings can be scheduled using Messenger, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.

Please note :
Every room is fully furnished including housewares, full sized kitchens, utensils, dishes & linens. Rent includes water, Netflix, Hulu, and Wi-Fi. This unit also has a washer/ dryer, pool, sauna, fitness center, patio and so much more!

-Rent negotiable based on the length of rental agreement
-Tenant responsible for electricity
-One-time cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Ave J have any available units?
558 Ave J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 Ave J have?
Some of 558 Ave J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Ave J currently offering any rent specials?
558 Ave J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Ave J pet-friendly?
No, 558 Ave J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 558 Ave J offer parking?
No, 558 Ave J does not offer parking.
Does 558 Ave J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 Ave J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Ave J have a pool?
Yes, 558 Ave J has a pool.
Does 558 Ave J have accessible units?
No, 558 Ave J does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Ave J have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 Ave J does not have units with dishwashers.

