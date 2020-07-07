Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool sauna internet access

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool internet access sauna

Temporary Housing for Professionals and Internships.



Centrally located in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Gated community less than 5 minutes from the Arlington Entertainment District-Cowboys Stadium, Texas Rangers Ballpark, etc.



Real-time property viewings can be scheduled using Messenger, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.



Please note :

Every room is fully furnished including housewares, full sized kitchens, utensils, dishes & linens. Rent includes water, Netflix, Hulu, and Wi-Fi. This unit also has a washer/ dryer, pool, sauna, fitness center, patio and so much more!



-Rent negotiable based on the length of rental agreement

-Tenant responsible for electricity

-One-time cleaning fee