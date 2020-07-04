534 Queens Way

Amenities

This recently updated 3-3-2 home located in Grand Prairie, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, neutral colored counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with tall boxed ceiling. The master bathroom features two single sink vanities with plenty of storage, and large shower, garden tub and double walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom can be used as an office or bedroom. Home has 2 living areas and 2 dining rooms. The large balcony gives a beautiful view of the treed backyard.