534 Queens Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

534 Queens Way

534 Queens Way · No Longer Available
Location

534 Queens Way, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently updated 3-3-2 home located in Grand Prairie, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, neutral colored counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with tall boxed ceiling. The master bathroom features two single sink vanities with plenty of storage, and large shower, garden tub and double walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom can be used as an office or bedroom. Home has 2 living areas and 2 dining rooms. The large balcony gives a beautiful view of the treed backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Queens Way have any available units?
534 Queens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Queens Way have?
Some of 534 Queens Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Queens Way currently offering any rent specials?
534 Queens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Queens Way pet-friendly?
No, 534 Queens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 534 Queens Way offer parking?
Yes, 534 Queens Way offers parking.
Does 534 Queens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Queens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Queens Way have a pool?
No, 534 Queens Way does not have a pool.
Does 534 Queens Way have accessible units?
No, 534 Queens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Queens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Queens Way has units with dishwashers.

