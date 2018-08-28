5315 Penny Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Bring your fishing pole! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a short walk to the duck pond, picnic area, pavilion and walking-jogging trail. Open floor plan, plenty of natural light, and large eat in kitchen provides a great environment to hang out with family or entertain. Wood flooring and custom window blinds throughout make this home a breeze to keep up with while you enjoy the convenient location in the much desired Lakewood neighborhood. Easy access to major highways. Plenty of shopping and grocery stores nearby. Owner desires a two year lease term with no rent increase