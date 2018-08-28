All apartments in Grand Prairie
5315 Penny Lane

Location

5315 Penny Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Bring your fishing pole! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a short walk to the duck pond, picnic area, pavilion and walking-jogging trail. Open floor plan, plenty of natural light, and large eat in kitchen provides a great environment to hang out with family or entertain. Wood flooring and custom window blinds throughout make this home a breeze to keep up with while you enjoy the convenient location in the much desired Lakewood neighborhood. Easy access to major highways. Plenty of shopping and grocery stores nearby. Owner desires a two year lease term with no rent increase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Penny Lane have any available units?
5315 Penny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Penny Lane have?
Some of 5315 Penny Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Penny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Penny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5315 Penny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Penny Lane offers parking.
Does 5315 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Penny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Penny Lane have a pool?
No, 5315 Penny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 5315 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 Penny Lane has units with dishwashers.

