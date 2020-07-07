506 East Avenue J

Amenities
Cozy Condo available NOW in Grand Prairie. One bedroom, one bathroom located near all of Arlington's hot attractions! Easy access to HWY 360. Tenant & Leasing Agent to verify all data contained herein. For Application submissions: $40 Application Fee per person over 18yrs old. Apply online at wwww.farahusa.com and include copy of current DL, last 2 months of pay stubs. Contact us for our Pet Policy.
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.