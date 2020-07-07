All apartments in Grand Prairie
506 East Avenue J
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:14 PM

506 East Avenue J

506 East Avenue J Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 East Avenue J Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Condo available NOW in Grand Prairie. One bedroom, one bathroom located near all of Arlington's hot attractions! Easy access to HWY 360. Tenant & Leasing Agent to verify all data contained herein. For Application submissions: $40 Application Fee per person over 18yrs old. Apply online at wwww.farahusa.com and include copy of current DL, last 2 months of pay stubs. Contact us for our Pet Policy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 East Avenue J have any available units?
506 East Avenue J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 506 East Avenue J currently offering any rent specials?
506 East Avenue J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 East Avenue J pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 East Avenue J is pet friendly.
Does 506 East Avenue J offer parking?
No, 506 East Avenue J does not offer parking.
Does 506 East Avenue J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 East Avenue J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 East Avenue J have a pool?
No, 506 East Avenue J does not have a pool.
Does 506 East Avenue J have accessible units?
No, 506 East Avenue J does not have accessible units.
Does 506 East Avenue J have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 East Avenue J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 East Avenue J have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 East Avenue J does not have units with air conditioning.

