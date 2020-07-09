All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:25 AM

5033 Lewis Trail

5033 Lewis Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Lewis Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
If you're looking for a home with a huge backyard and an oversize covered patio that is ideal for BBQ's & entertaining, this home is for you! Features includes: remodeled with new roof, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, wood-laminate floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, ceiling fans throughout, huge family room, split master bedroom, separate utility room, double vanities in master bath, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and includes stainless steel refrigerator. Well-maintained home located close to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Lewis Trail have any available units?
5033 Lewis Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Lewis Trail have?
Some of 5033 Lewis Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Lewis Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Lewis Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Lewis Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5033 Lewis Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5033 Lewis Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Lewis Trail offers parking.
Does 5033 Lewis Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Lewis Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Lewis Trail have a pool?
No, 5033 Lewis Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Lewis Trail have accessible units?
No, 5033 Lewis Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Lewis Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 Lewis Trail has units with dishwashers.

