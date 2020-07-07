All apartments in Grand Prairie
501 SE 14th St
501 SE 14th St

501 Southeast 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 Southeast 14th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Grand Prairie includes laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, appliances, W/D connections, central heat/air and driveway parking. [SBH-B] There's a bonus room that can be used as an office or study! The home is a two-minute drive to Downtown Grand Prairie, where there's an abundance of shopping, dining, entertainment and grocery stores. The home is also just a short drive to Mountain Creek Park! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 SE 14th St have any available units?
501 SE 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 SE 14th St have?
Some of 501 SE 14th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 SE 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
501 SE 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 SE 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 SE 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 501 SE 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 501 SE 14th St offers parking.
Does 501 SE 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 SE 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 SE 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 501 SE 14th St has a pool.
Does 501 SE 14th St have accessible units?
No, 501 SE 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 501 SE 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 SE 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.

