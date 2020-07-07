501 SE 14th St

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Grand Prairie includes laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans throughout, appliances, W/D connections, central heat/air and driveway parking. [SBH-B] There's a bonus room that can be used as an office or study! The home is a two-minute drive to Downtown Grand Prairie, where there's an abundance of shopping, dining, entertainment and grocery stores. The home is also just a short drive to Mountain Creek Park! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



