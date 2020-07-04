All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:47 AM

4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue

4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 20. This home 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths is located in the south of Grand Prairie in a quiet neighborhood!
Open floor plan, Master bedroom with separate shower, 2 walk-in closets and dual sink. Spacious kitchen includes granite counter tops, a walk in pantry, gas cook-top overlooks the large living area. Covered Porch. With highways I-20, SH-360, and Tollway-161 only 5 minutes away. You are close to workplace, entertainment, business, Dallas, Forth Worth, and more. (THE HOUSE LEASE WITHOUT FURNITURE)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue have any available units?
4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue have?
Some of 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue offer parking?
No, 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue have a pool?
No, 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4927 Marsh Harrier Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District