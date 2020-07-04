4828 New Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities gym

Flexible floor plan allows for formal dining or extra living room. Master retreat or fourth bedroom. Extra room off master would be ideal for baby, office, computer or exercise room. shows like a model, very clean and comfortable. Wood floors on most area and bedrooms, C-Tile on Kitchen, and bathrooms floor. With an open gourmet kitchen,it has ample breakfast bar with separate dining areas. Back yard with storage house for kids’bicycle and yard equipment. This home is a must see. All info to be verified by tenant and tenant agent.