4408 Sierra Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained single story house in the desired Westchester neighborhood. 4408 Sierra has an amazing open concept layout with tons of natural light and vaulted ceilings, which make the space feel grand. The spacious living room has a brick front fireplace and french doors leading out to a private, shaded backyard. The dining area opens to the living room. The kitchen is fully equipped with a range and dishwasher, large pantry, double basin stainless steel sink, and a breakfast bar, and tile flooring.



Two nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom with the shower over the tub are located on the front of the house. The master suite is toward the rear of the house. The master bath has double sinks, a walk in closet with lots of shelving, garden tub and tiled shower. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan.



Inside laundry room with shelving for extra storage. Two car garage with extra space for storage. Fully fenced, low maintenance backyard.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 12/5/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.