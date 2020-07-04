All apartments in Grand Prairie
4408 Sierra Drive

4408 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Sierra Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained single story house in the desired Westchester neighborhood. 4408 Sierra has an amazing open concept layout with tons of natural light and vaulted ceilings, which make the space feel grand. The spacious living room has a brick front fireplace and french doors leading out to a private, shaded backyard. The dining area opens to the living room. The kitchen is fully equipped with a range and dishwasher, large pantry, double basin stainless steel sink, and a breakfast bar, and tile flooring.

Two nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom with the shower over the tub are located on the front of the house. The master suite is toward the rear of the house. The master bath has double sinks, a walk in closet with lots of shelving, garden tub and tiled shower. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan.

Inside laundry room with shelving for extra storage. Two car garage with extra space for storage. Fully fenced, low maintenance backyard.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 12/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Sierra Drive have any available units?
4408 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 4408 Sierra Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 Sierra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4408 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 4408 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 4408 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.

