4369 Hemingway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**MOVE IN READY** Beautiful 3 bed, 2 baths with large living area. Fresh paint, new flooring, new appliances through out. Open breakfast area and kitchen. Conveniently located close to major highways & shopping centers. Agent and Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS. TAR application with $50.00 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18+. Copy of photo ID, proof of Income (last 2 months pay stubs) 3x monthly rent. Security deposit due at the time of lease signing.