Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4369 Hemingway Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

4369 Hemingway Drive

4369 Hemingway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4369 Hemingway Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN READY** Beautiful 3 bed, 2 baths with large living area. Fresh paint, new flooring, new appliances through out. Open breakfast area and kitchen. Conveniently located close to major highways & shopping centers. Agent and Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS. TAR application with $50.00 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18+. Copy of photo ID, proof of Income (last 2 months pay stubs) 3x monthly rent. Security deposit due at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 Hemingway Drive have any available units?
4369 Hemingway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4369 Hemingway Drive have?
Some of 4369 Hemingway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 Hemingway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4369 Hemingway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 Hemingway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4369 Hemingway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4369 Hemingway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4369 Hemingway Drive offers parking.
Does 4369 Hemingway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4369 Hemingway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 Hemingway Drive have a pool?
No, 4369 Hemingway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4369 Hemingway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4369 Hemingway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 Hemingway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4369 Hemingway Drive has units with dishwashers.

