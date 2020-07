4321 Baldwin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2 STORY HOME WITH 2 LIVING ROOMS, FORMAL DINING & BREAKFAST NOOK OFF THE KITCHEN* MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE BATH WITH DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS & AN ATTACHED STUDY!* LAUNDRY IS UPSTAIRS WITH THE BEDROOMS* WASHER & DRYER STAY* FRIDGE WILL BE REMOVED* NEW ROOF INSTALLED APRIL 2019* STAIRWAY & UPSTAIRS CARPETING WILL BE REPLACED WITH NEW CARPET IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO MOVE-IN* HUGE FENCED BACK YARD* EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY AND PLENTY OF SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT NEARBY*