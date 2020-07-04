410 Hampton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

With it’s appealing curbside view and little to no maintenance backyard, you will certainly want to call this peaceful Westchester residence home sweet home. Excellent layout with 2 bedrooms located off the front hallway with jack and jill bath. The master bedroom located off the kitchen and 2nd living area. The master bath has a large walk-in closet. The kitchen has an electric cooktop, built-in microwave, and built-in oven with ample counter space and a large skylight. Good size 2nd living area with ceramic gas log fireplace with ceramic tile flooring. Sunroom located off the 2nd living area and laundry room located off the 2 car garage.