Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Two Bedroom Duplex in Grand Prairie. Immediately available! - Clean, neat, and nice 2bed-1bath unit. This unit includes a refrigerator and a dishwasher. Combo living and dining area. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and countertop space for storage. Small backyard for children. Open parking in the front of the property. New HVAC (2018) with 10 yr warranty! www.reedycreekms.com Immediately available !



(RLNE4710115)