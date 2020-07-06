405 Oak Ridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 1 story home with newer paint and new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms.. There is an extra room in back that can be an office or 4th bedroom. It has a working window unit but rest of home is central heat and air. Large kitchen with corian counters, new lighting and 2 inch blinds. Most rooms have ceiling fans. Covered patio in back with large storage shed and fenced yard. Additional carport in front for extra covered parking along with the 2 car garage. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person. Deposit holds home 2 weeks and then rent must start. No housing vouchers or inside smoking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.