405 Oak Ridge Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Oak Ridge Place

405 Oak Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

405 Oak Ridge Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 1 story home with newer paint and new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms.. There is an extra room in back that can be an office or 4th bedroom. It has a working window unit but rest of home is central heat and air. Large kitchen with corian counters, new lighting and 2 inch blinds. Most rooms have ceiling fans. Covered patio in back with large storage shed and fenced yard. Additional carport in front for extra covered parking along with the 2 car garage. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person. Deposit holds home 2 weeks and then rent must start. No housing vouchers or inside smoking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

