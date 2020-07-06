All apartments in Grand Prairie
404 Liberty Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 Liberty Place

404 Liberty Place · No Longer Available
Location

404 Liberty Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This three bedroom, two bath duplex in Grand Prairie is an obvious choice for your new home. The interior has a fresh coat of washable paint in a neutral color guaranteed to match your furniture!

The living room welcomes you with a cozy tiled fireplace that matches the easy-to-clean ceramic tile flooring. A bar window connects the living room to the wrap-around kitchen. Wooden cabinets provide an ample amount of storage space, and the amenities include stove/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, for your convenience.

The main bath can be accessed from both the hall and the back bedroom, and the master bedroom has its own separate full bath. The third bedroom is located at the front of the house, and has laminate wood flooring, making it ideal for conversion into an office space.

Other features include an interior laundry nook with washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced back yard.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 08/01/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Liberty Place have any available units?
404 Liberty Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Liberty Place have?
Some of 404 Liberty Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Liberty Place currently offering any rent specials?
404 Liberty Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Liberty Place pet-friendly?
No, 404 Liberty Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 404 Liberty Place offer parking?
No, 404 Liberty Place does not offer parking.
Does 404 Liberty Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Liberty Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Liberty Place have a pool?
No, 404 Liberty Place does not have a pool.
Does 404 Liberty Place have accessible units?
No, 404 Liberty Place does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Liberty Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Liberty Place has units with dishwashers.

