404 Liberty Place

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace range

This three bedroom, two bath duplex in Grand Prairie is an obvious choice for your new home. The interior has a fresh coat of washable paint in a neutral color guaranteed to match your furniture!



The living room welcomes you with a cozy tiled fireplace that matches the easy-to-clean ceramic tile flooring. A bar window connects the living room to the wrap-around kitchen. Wooden cabinets provide an ample amount of storage space, and the amenities include stove/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, for your convenience.



The main bath can be accessed from both the hall and the back bedroom, and the master bedroom has its own separate full bath. The third bedroom is located at the front of the house, and has laminate wood flooring, making it ideal for conversion into an office space.



Other features include an interior laundry nook with washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced back yard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 08/01/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.