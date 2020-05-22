36 E Mountain Creek Drive

All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

36 East Mountain Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

36 East Mountain Creek Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome to this cozy town home in Grand Prairie! It is well maintained, located near shopping centers, dining, and entertainment district in Grand Prairie. It has easy access to highways. The house features 3 perfectly sized bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. 2 spacious living room for your enjoyment with your family and friends. It comes with a carport that fits two cars. The back yard has a covered patio with sitting area. Other features with the home include ceramic flooring, laminate flooring, and wood burning fireplace. Come make this your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

