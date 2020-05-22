36 E Mountain Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome to this cozy town home in Grand Prairie! It is well maintained, located near shopping centers, dining, and entertainment district in Grand Prairie. It has easy access to highways. The house features 3 perfectly sized bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. 2 spacious living room for your enjoyment with your family and friends. It comes with a carport that fits two cars. The back yard has a covered patio with sitting area. Other features with the home include ceramic flooring, laminate flooring, and wood burning fireplace. Come make this your new home today.