Amenities

dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious nice home has 3-bed, 2- bath, 2- car garage with 2 living areas and an office. Office has double french doors which can be a fourth bedroom. The large family room has an open view from the kitchen area, it is conveniently located to all major highways such as I-20,360, and 161. Must give 24hr notice to show.