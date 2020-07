Amenities

This nice home is single story with a split bedroom arrangement. The good sized living area comes with a see through fireplace and the kitchen has lots of counters. There is a dining area beside the kitchen with an atrium. New inside paint. The back yard is large with a large shade tree which makes it nice for sitting outside. Arlington ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.