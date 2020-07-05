3031 Rosina

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

A beautiful 4~2~2 home in the exclusive Cordova section of Mira Lagos! 2 Living and 2 Dining areas in addition to the 4 bedrooms is an ideal floorplan! Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwoods in the Living and 4th bedroom (can easily be used as a study). 10-12 ft ceilings with stone fireplace in Living. Great Kitchen with Granite counters, island, all appliances, tile backsplash, etc! Split bedrooms with HUGE Master and deluxe master bath with jetted tub, stand-up shower, and dual sinks. Giant backyard space with covered patio for entertaining. MISD schools with Elementary on sight. Tremendous Mira Lagos amenities incl 3 pools, walk~bike trails, fitness center, etc. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake and Marina! Move in ready!