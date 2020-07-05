All apartments in Grand Prairie
3031 Rosina

3031 Rosina · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Rosina, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful 4~2~2 home in the exclusive Cordova section of Mira Lagos! 2 Living and 2 Dining areas in addition to the 4 bedrooms is an ideal floorplan! Gorgeous hand-scraped hardwoods in the Living and 4th bedroom (can easily be used as a study). 10-12 ft ceilings with stone fireplace in Living. Great Kitchen with Granite counters, island, all appliances, tile backsplash, etc! Split bedrooms with HUGE Master and deluxe master bath with jetted tub, stand-up shower, and dual sinks. Giant backyard space with covered patio for entertaining. MISD schools with Elementary on sight. Tremendous Mira Lagos amenities incl 3 pools, walk~bike trails, fitness center, etc. Minutes from Joe Pool Lake and Marina! Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Rosina have any available units?
3031 Rosina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Rosina have?
Some of 3031 Rosina's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Rosina currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Rosina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Rosina pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Rosina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3031 Rosina offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Rosina offers parking.
Does 3031 Rosina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Rosina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Rosina have a pool?
Yes, 3031 Rosina has a pool.
Does 3031 Rosina have accessible units?
No, 3031 Rosina does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Rosina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Rosina has units with dishwashers.

