2971 Celian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3-2-2 in Grand Prairie, Mansfield ISD! Open layout, large rooms, neutral colors, located in a great neighborhood! This home features two living areas, two dining areas, nice kitchen with built-in microwave, walk-in pantry, ample cabinets for maximum storage and refrigerator included! Family room boasts a classic brick fireplace. Huge 18x13 master suite has a 12x5 walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, roomy backyard with open patio, centrally located to Dallas-Ft. Worth, just minutes from I-20 and Joe Pool Lake! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.