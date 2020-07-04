All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2971 Celian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2971 Celian Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

2971 Celian Drive

2971 Celian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2971 Celian Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3-2-2 in Grand Prairie, Mansfield ISD! Open layout, large rooms, neutral colors, located in a great neighborhood! This home features two living areas, two dining areas, nice kitchen with built-in microwave, walk-in pantry, ample cabinets for maximum storage and refrigerator included! Family room boasts a classic brick fireplace. Huge 18x13 master suite has a 12x5 walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, roomy backyard with open patio, centrally located to Dallas-Ft. Worth, just minutes from I-20 and Joe Pool Lake! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Celian Drive have any available units?
2971 Celian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2971 Celian Drive have?
Some of 2971 Celian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Celian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Celian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Celian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2971 Celian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2971 Celian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2971 Celian Drive offers parking.
Does 2971 Celian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2971 Celian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Celian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2971 Celian Drive has a pool.
Does 2971 Celian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2971 Celian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Celian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Celian Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District