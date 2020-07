Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 5 bedroom, two story, 2.5 bath home is very spacious. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, granite counter tops, updated laminate flooring throughout the downstairs, open concept with enough space to add in a island and or high top table. This home is perfect for entertaining guests whether it be inside or out in the large backyard. A lot of home for for a great rate that is move in ready today.