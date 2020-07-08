All apartments in Grand Prairie
2937 Fairway Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:05 PM

2937 Fairway Dr

2937 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Grand Prairie
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

2937 Fairway Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Grand Prarie - Beautiful, completely remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood. We have spared no expense on this home. This home will have all new vinyl plank floor throughout, new tile shower walls in both full baths, freshly refinished bathtubs in both baths, refinished kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, recessed refrigerator area, new paint, new vinyl windows, new ceiling fans, new recessed lighting in kitchen area, new LED lighting throughout home. There is a park a few feet from the front door, and Prairie Lakes Golf course a few hundred feet away.. This home is sure to please anyone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2937 Fairway Dr have any available units?
2937 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 2937 Fairway Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Fairway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2937 Fairway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2937 Fairway Dr offers parking.
Does 2937 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Fairway Dr have a pool?
No, 2937 Fairway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 2937 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 Fairway Dr has units with dishwashers.

