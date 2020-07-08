2937 Fairway Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Grand Prarie - Beautiful, completely remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood. We have spared no expense on this home. This home will have all new vinyl plank floor throughout, new tile shower walls in both full baths, freshly refinished bathtubs in both baths, refinished kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, recessed refrigerator area, new paint, new vinyl windows, new ceiling fans, new recessed lighting in kitchen area, new LED lighting throughout home. There is a park a few feet from the front door, and Prairie Lakes Golf course a few hundred feet away.. This home is sure to please anyone.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5409886)