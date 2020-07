Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom home in a established area with two bathrooms...Home just painted , has new carpet in Master Bedroom. Both bathrooms have been redone including new tile and tub in one bath. In the kitchen a new stove has been installed. New lighting fixtures thru out. Large Storage Building with loft in the backyard. HAVAC and roof replaced within the last 2 years.