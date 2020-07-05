All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2851 Caminata.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2851 Caminata
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:25 AM

2851 Caminata

2851 Caminata · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2851 Caminata, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in off of Lake Ridge, in desirable Mansfield school district. This nice split three bedroom two bath home has an open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas cook-top, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Kitchen overlooks the large living area and two dining areas. Master suite has a super large walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Enormous backyard has plenty of room for entertaining and playing. Home has automatic sprinkler system, new storage shed and a two garage. Community pool, playgrounds, jogging trails, and highly rated Mansfield ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 Caminata have any available units?
2851 Caminata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 Caminata have?
Some of 2851 Caminata's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 Caminata currently offering any rent specials?
2851 Caminata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 Caminata pet-friendly?
No, 2851 Caminata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2851 Caminata offer parking?
Yes, 2851 Caminata offers parking.
Does 2851 Caminata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 Caminata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 Caminata have a pool?
Yes, 2851 Caminata has a pool.
Does 2851 Caminata have accessible units?
No, 2851 Caminata does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 Caminata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 Caminata has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District