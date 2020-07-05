2851 Caminata

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home in off of Lake Ridge, in desirable Mansfield school district. This nice split three bedroom two bath home has an open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas cook-top, and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Kitchen overlooks the large living area and two dining areas. Master suite has a super large walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Enormous backyard has plenty of room for entertaining and playing. Home has automatic sprinkler system, new storage shed and a two garage. Community pool, playgrounds, jogging trails, and highly rated Mansfield ISD.