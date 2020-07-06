Updated with new laminate flooring and super cute! Kitchen is open to breakfast and family room and is next to formal dining with walk in pantry! Master is split from secondary bedrooms and has a garden tub and separate shower! Very nice area and neighborhood with community pool and playground! Acclaimed Mansfield ISD! Convenient highway access and shopping! Owner will maintain lawncare! Owner pays HOA! Come see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2775 Sunvalley Drive have any available units?
2775 Sunvalley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.