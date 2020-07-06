All apartments in Grand Prairie
2775 Sunvalley Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 AM

2775 Sunvalley Drive

Location

2775 Sunvalley Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated with new laminate flooring and super cute! Kitchen is open to breakfast and family room and is next to formal dining with walk in pantry! Master is split from secondary bedrooms and has a garden tub and separate shower! Very nice area and neighborhood with community pool and playground! Acclaimed Mansfield ISD! Convenient highway access and shopping! Owner will maintain lawncare! Owner pays HOA! Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 Sunvalley Drive have any available units?
2775 Sunvalley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2775 Sunvalley Drive have?
Some of 2775 Sunvalley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2775 Sunvalley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Sunvalley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Sunvalley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2775 Sunvalley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2775 Sunvalley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2775 Sunvalley Drive offers parking.
Does 2775 Sunvalley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2775 Sunvalley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Sunvalley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2775 Sunvalley Drive has a pool.
Does 2775 Sunvalley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2775 Sunvalley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Sunvalley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2775 Sunvalley Drive has units with dishwashers.

