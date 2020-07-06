2775 Sunvalley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Updated with new laminate flooring and super cute! Kitchen is open to breakfast and family room and is next to formal dining with walk in pantry! Master is split from secondary bedrooms and has a garden tub and separate shower! Very nice area and neighborhood with community pool and playground! Acclaimed Mansfield ISD! Convenient highway access and shopping! Owner will maintain lawncare! Owner pays HOA! Come see!