2699 Cove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2699 Cove Drive

2699 Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2699 Cove Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
REDUCED!!! Beautifully updated 4 bed, 3 ba home with modern touches. This 1.5 story home is a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms down and a game room with full bedroom and full bath are up. Beautiful Laminate wood floors all through out the first floor. Brand new lush carpet. Open Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counter, island, brand new SS appliances, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry. Master retreat is spacious in size with Bay windows, seperate seated shower, garden tub, big walk-in closet. 2 walk in attic storages and 1 big storage rm in garage. Upstairs are big game room with big closet, XL full size bdrm, full bath. Walking distance to Daulton elementary. Zoned to Mansfield ISD. Ready now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2699 Cove Drive have any available units?
2699 Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2699 Cove Drive have?
Some of 2699 Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2699 Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2699 Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2699 Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2699 Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2699 Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2699 Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 2699 Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2699 Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2699 Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 2699 Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2699 Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2699 Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2699 Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2699 Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

