2699 Cove Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

REDUCED!!! Beautifully updated 4 bed, 3 ba home with modern touches. This 1.5 story home is a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms down and a game room with full bedroom and full bath are up. Beautiful Laminate wood floors all through out the first floor. Brand new lush carpet. Open Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counter, island, brand new SS appliances, breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry. Master retreat is spacious in size with Bay windows, seperate seated shower, garden tub, big walk-in closet. 2 walk in attic storages and 1 big storage rm in garage. Upstairs are big game room with big closet, XL full size bdrm, full bath. Walking distance to Daulton elementary. Zoned to Mansfield ISD. Ready now.