All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2657 Claremont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2657 Claremont Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 10:40 AM

2657 Claremont Drive

2657 Claremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2657 Claremont Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible 3BR-2BA-2GA in Grand Prairie. Large living room with cozy fireplace and beautiful hearth. Kitchen has new appliances and a breakfast bar. Large utility room. Large Master Bedroom with built in bookshelves and beautiful bay window - great for sitting and reading. Ceiling fans throughout the house! Updating with new carpet, ceramic tile, paint, etc.

Easy access to I-20 and US 360. Close to Fish Creek Linear Park (great for biking or walking), Grand Prairie Outlet Mall, Traders Village, grocery stores, and variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2657 Claremont Drive have any available units?
2657 Claremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2657 Claremont Drive have?
Some of 2657 Claremont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2657 Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2657 Claremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2657 Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2657 Claremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2657 Claremont Drive offer parking?
No, 2657 Claremont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2657 Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2657 Claremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2657 Claremont Drive have a pool?
No, 2657 Claremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2657 Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2657 Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2657 Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2657 Claremont Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District