2657 Claremont Drive

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredible 3BR-2BA-2GA in Grand Prairie. Large living room with cozy fireplace and beautiful hearth. Kitchen has new appliances and a breakfast bar. Large utility room. Large Master Bedroom with built in bookshelves and beautiful bay window - great for sitting and reading. Ceiling fans throughout the house! Updating with new carpet, ceramic tile, paint, etc.



Easy access to I-20 and US 360. Close to Fish Creek Linear Park (great for biking or walking), Grand Prairie Outlet Mall, Traders Village, grocery stores, and variety of restaurants.