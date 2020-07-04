2650 Venice Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS! LOOKS BRAND NEW! Upscale Mediteranean style townhome. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Top of the line energy efficiency. TWO Large Master Suites with large closets. One on each level. Each features luxurious large bathroom. Many high end features including wrought iron staircase, window treatments, wood floors, gas fireplace, Cooks Delight kitchen with 3 CM granite in kitchen, upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, built in microwave, and upgraded cabinets. Nice covered balcony. TWO CAR GARAGE with automatic opener. Chance to live elegantly next to Joe Pool Lake. Secured gated Entry. BEAUTIFUL community pool just steps from this home! Close to lake. THIS ONE SHOULD NOT BE MISSED! HURRY!