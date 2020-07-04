2639 Excalibur Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home built by First Texas home. Entertainer's Dream home within Lake Parks North addition in Grand Prairie, with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Stone elevation, covered front porch, wooden garage doors, game room, movie room, hardwood floors on the main floor. Private office with double doors. The family room has a gorgeous curved staircase, vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. Eat in kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included.