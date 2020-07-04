All apartments in Grand Prairie
2639 Excalibur Drive
2639 Excalibur Drive

2639 Excalibur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Excalibur Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home built by First Texas home. Entertainer's Dream home within Lake Parks North addition in Grand Prairie, with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Stone elevation, covered front porch, wooden garage doors, game room, movie room, hardwood floors on the main floor. Private office with double doors. The family room has a gorgeous curved staircase, vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. Eat in kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub, dual sinks and walk in closet. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Excalibur Drive have any available units?
2639 Excalibur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Excalibur Drive have?
Some of 2639 Excalibur Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Excalibur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Excalibur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Excalibur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Excalibur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2639 Excalibur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Excalibur Drive offers parking.
Does 2639 Excalibur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 Excalibur Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Excalibur Drive have a pool?
No, 2639 Excalibur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Excalibur Drive have accessible units?
No, 2639 Excalibur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Excalibur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Excalibur Drive has units with dishwashers.

