2627 Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room media room

Built by First Texas Homes - Ready Now! ~ Northcrest floor plan on oversized lot backing to a treeline. Dramatic butterfly staircases complete with presidential bow greet your guests upon entry. Study and formal dining lead to butler's pantry area and Chef's kitchen with 8 ft. island, double ovens and 5 burner gas range. Extended covered patio sits below upper balcony off game room. Multi-level media room with dry bar. Brentwood wiring and Savant Home Automation System included.A $50.00 Application fee (No exception). Please NO SMOKING and $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.