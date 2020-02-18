All apartments in Grand Prairie
2627 Linda Vista

2627 Linda Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Linda Vista Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Built by First Texas Homes - Ready Now! ~ Northcrest floor plan on oversized lot backing to a treeline. Dramatic butterfly staircases complete with presidential bow greet your guests upon entry. Study and formal dining lead to butler's pantry area and Chef's kitchen with 8 ft. island, double ovens and 5 burner gas range. Extended covered patio sits below upper balcony off game room. Multi-level media room with dry bar. Brentwood wiring and Savant Home Automation System included.A $50.00 Application fee (No exception). Please NO SMOKING and $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Linda Vista have any available units?
2627 Linda Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Linda Vista have?
Some of 2627 Linda Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2627 Linda Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Linda Vista offers parking.
Does 2627 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Linda Vista have a pool?
No, 2627 Linda Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 2627 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.

