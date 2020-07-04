All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:46 AM

2625 Channing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Channing Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 2 story home in Grand Prairie - Nice 2 story home in Grand Prairie right off Great Southwest Parkway. This home has updated paint and newer plank flooring in living areas and newer carpet in bedrooms. There are 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Garage door opener. Fireplace and fenced yard. Arlington ISD. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Can use credit card to pay. Can hold home for 3 weeks and then rent must start. Pet deposit is $500 per pet and half refundable.

(RLNE3602271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Channing Dr. have any available units?
2625 Channing Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Channing Dr. have?
Some of 2625 Channing Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Channing Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Channing Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Channing Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 Channing Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2625 Channing Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Channing Dr. offers parking.
Does 2625 Channing Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Channing Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Channing Dr. have a pool?
No, 2625 Channing Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Channing Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2625 Channing Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Channing Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Channing Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

