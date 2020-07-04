All apartments in Grand Prairie
Location

2621 Carrington Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage with additional parking on the side. Within walking distance to elementary school. Large front and back yards. Great wet bar off kitchen overlooking living area. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions . Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

