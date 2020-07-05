2620 Villa Di Lago

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

LUXURY TOWNHOME in gated community located off Joe Pool Lake. This 3 story 4-3.5-2 split-level townhome boasts 2 bedrooms, jack & jill bath, laundry room and 2 car garage on 1st level. 2nd level features main living area which includes living room with built-in fireplace, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bath and Master Bedroom with custom closet. 3rd level showcases a media room with wet bar, full bath and walk in closet which can also be used as 4th bedroom. Spacious backyard along with balconies on each level. Just steps away, an incredible community pool, cabana and outdoor grill awaits you. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!