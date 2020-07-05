All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:58 AM

2620 Villa Di Lago

2620 Villa Di Lago · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Villa Di Lago, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
LUXURY TOWNHOME in gated community located off Joe Pool Lake. This 3 story 4-3.5-2 split-level townhome boasts 2 bedrooms, jack & jill bath, laundry room and 2 car garage on 1st level. 2nd level features main living area which includes living room with built-in fireplace, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bath and Master Bedroom with custom closet. 3rd level showcases a media room with wet bar, full bath and walk in closet which can also be used as 4th bedroom. Spacious backyard along with balconies on each level. Just steps away, an incredible community pool, cabana and outdoor grill awaits you. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have any available units?
2620 Villa Di Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Villa Di Lago have?
Some of 2620 Villa Di Lago's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Villa Di Lago currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Villa Di Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Villa Di Lago pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Villa Di Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Villa Di Lago offers parking.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Villa Di Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have a pool?
Yes, 2620 Villa Di Lago has a pool.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have accessible units?
No, 2620 Villa Di Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Villa Di Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Villa Di Lago has units with dishwashers.

