Grand Prairie, TX
2557 Marina Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:03 AM

2557 Marina Drive

2557 Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2557 Marina Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Gorgeous 3 bed-2.5 bath floorplan in a master planned community, just minutes from Joe Pool Lake and seconds from Anna May Daulton Elementary. Downstairs boasts a formal living and dining area plus a dedicated office with built in cabinets overlooking the backyard along with the master bed and bath. Kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, gas stove, an island, and plenty of cabinets with an eat-in dining room. The sectional stairway overlooking the living room and gas fireplace leads to the second floor which opens to a 2nd living area (game room) with the media room (which has its own wet bar) that is offset from the spacious two bedrooms and a full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2557 Marina Drive have any available units?
2557 Marina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2557 Marina Drive have?
Some of 2557 Marina Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2557 Marina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2557 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2557 Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2557 Marina Drive offer parking?
No, 2557 Marina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2557 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2557 Marina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2557 Marina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2557 Marina Drive has a pool.
Does 2557 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2557 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2557 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2557 Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.

