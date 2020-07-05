2557 Marina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities game room pool media room

Gorgeous 3 bed-2.5 bath floorplan in a master planned community, just minutes from Joe Pool Lake and seconds from Anna May Daulton Elementary. Downstairs boasts a formal living and dining area plus a dedicated office with built in cabinets overlooking the backyard along with the master bed and bath. Kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, gas stove, an island, and plenty of cabinets with an eat-in dining room. The sectional stairway overlooking the living room and gas fireplace leads to the second floor which opens to a 2nd living area (game room) with the media room (which has its own wet bar) that is offset from the spacious two bedrooms and a full bath.