Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One level, brick home with a fireplace in the living room and vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural lighting throughout, spacious bedrooms, detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space.