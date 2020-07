Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Grand Prairie area!! This homes exterior offers plenty of space in the front and back yard. The homes interior offers two living areas, plenty of counter space in the kitchen with an island, and much more. The homes master bedroom includes and office with a his and her sink area and separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks, this home is close to Highway 360, I-20, and I-30.