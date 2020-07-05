2459 Waterside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious, move-in ready home near Joe Pool Lake! Roomy kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and an island for additional storage. Separate dining and breakfast area with decorative lighting. Cozy living area with gas start wood burning fireplace! Master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower. Backyard includes a custom brick grill and wonderful patio and yard! Amenities include Community Pool and Playground, bike and walking trails within the community. Minutes away from Estes Park, Lynn Creek Marina, Cedar Ridge Preserve and Cedar Creek State Park. Primrose Preschool and Elementary School located within the community.