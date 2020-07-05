All apartments in Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
2459 Waterside Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 12:28 PM

2459 Waterside Drive

2459 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2459 Waterside Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious, move-in ready home near Joe Pool Lake! Roomy kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and an island for additional storage. Separate dining and breakfast area with decorative lighting. Cozy living area with gas start wood burning fireplace! Master bath has a garden tub and walk-in shower. Backyard includes a custom brick grill and wonderful patio and yard! Amenities include Community Pool and Playground, bike and walking trails within the community. Minutes away from Estes Park, Lynn Creek Marina, Cedar Ridge Preserve and Cedar Creek State Park. Primrose Preschool and Elementary School located within the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 Waterside Drive have any available units?
2459 Waterside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2459 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 2459 Waterside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2459 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2459 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2459 Waterside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2459 Waterside Drive offers parking.
Does 2459 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 Waterside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 Waterside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2459 Waterside Drive has a pool.
Does 2459 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2459 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 Waterside Drive has units with dishwashers.

