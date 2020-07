Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave oven parking

Wonderful home on corner lot; Master bedroom and office is downstairs along with 2 living and 2 dining; Upstairs, you have 3 bedrooms plus a big gameroom, overlooking first floor; feels grand with open layout and soaring ceilings; Kitchen has SS appliances and granite countertop; Laminate floors in the main living areas; move-in ready